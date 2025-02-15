Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Film to Begin Shooting on February 17

After the blockbuster success of Devara, Young Tiger Jr. NTR is on a roll. The star is currently wrapping up War 2, where he shares screen space with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. With the shoot nearing completion, NTR is gearing up for his next big project—an intense action drama helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

The much-anticipated film has completed its pre-production phase, and reports confirm that regular shooting will kick off on February 17. The first schedule is planned in the scenic yet rugged forests of Vikarabad and its surrounding areas. Neel’s team has already been scouting locations, aiming to capture breathtaking visuals and high-octane fight sequences.

Interestingly, Jr. NTR will not be part of the initial schedule, as the first leg will focus on scenes that do not require his presence. He is expected to join the production in March. Known for his gripping storytelling and larger-than-life action sequences, Prashanth Neel is set to present NTR in one of his most powerful roles yet. Given that this project is a long-cherished dream for Neel, anticipation is already soaring.

The film stars Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, while KGF music director Ravi Basrur is composing the soundtrack. Industry buzz suggests that the makers are considering Dragon as the film’s title, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

