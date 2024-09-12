Twist in bangalore rave party.. Actress Hema's name in the charge sheet

"Tollywood Actress Hema Embroiled in Drug Controversy: Charge Sheet Reveals Shocking Details

Actress Hema's denial of drug consumption at a Bangalore rave party has been contradicted by the Bengaluru police's latest charge sheet. Despite her claims of not taking drugs, the police have named her as an accused under Section-27 of the NDPS, alleging she consumed MDMA drugs at the party.

The 1086-page charge sheet, submitted to the court, includes medical reports and evidence against Hema and 79 others. However, another actor who attended the party with Hema was reportedly not found to have consumed drugs.

Hema's troubles began when her name appeared in the charge sheet, despite her repeated denials and negative blood test results. The Movie Artistes Association (MA) had lifted her suspension, but now faces a new dilemma.

Netizens are eagerly following the developments, wondering how Hema will navigate this controversy. Will she be able to clear her name, or will the charge sheet lead to further complications? Only time will tell."

Also Read: September 17: Holiday for schools on Ganesh Nimajjanam?

Also Read: September 12 to September 15: Telugu films Releasing This Week