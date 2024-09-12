Shraddha Arya's birthday wish for her 'most crazy bestie' Anjum Fakih: Life would have been so banal

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Arya on Thursday showered love on her 'Kundali Bhagya' co-star Anjum Fakih on her 35th birthday, sharing glimpses from their Switzerland trip.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha, who has 5.8 million followers, uploaded a string of pictures with the birthday girl Anjum.

The snaps show the actresses wearing winter outfits and enjoying the rain amidst the beautiful backdrop.

There is also a video of them dancing to the tune of the iconic song "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main" from the 1995 musical romance film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran.

Shraddha also attached the tune of the song "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main" to her post.

In a heartfelt birthday note, Shraddha wrote: "It's My Most Crazy Bestie's Birthday!! Thank You For bringing in so much joy and weirdness into my life.. Life would have been so banal without you!!! May You stay this carefree and chirpy always !!! Love You! @nzoomfakih P.s. This song 'Cuz we were trippin' on it throughout our Swiss Trip."

Anjum shared the post on her Instagram Stories, and replied: "Diiiii love you...Dher saara".

In the show 'Kundali Bhagya', Shraddha essays the role of Dr Preeta Arora Luthra, while Anjum is seen as Srishti. It airs on Zee TV.

On the work front, Shraddha started her career with Zee TV's talent hunt show "India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj", in which she became the first runner-up.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with the Tamil movie 'Kalvanin Kadhali' opposite actor-director SJ Surya. The diva made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Nishabd', directed by Ram Gopal Varma, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan.

Shraddha essayed the lead role in the show 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', alongside Sudeep Sahir.

Anjum has appeared in shows like-- 'Mahi Way', 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', and 'Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi'.

She has also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.