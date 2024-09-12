Short eager to cement his spot in Australia’s T20I team after strong show vs England

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Australia’s top-order batter Matthew Short said he is eager to cement his spot as an opener in the T20I side after playing a strong knock of 41 off 26 balls in a match-winning 86-run opening stand alongside Travis Head in the series opener against England at Southampton.

Short, 28, slammed four fours and two sixes in his blistering knock to give Australia an early advantage, which was enough for them to get a 28-run win over England, and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"I only found out last night. Obviously, with Davey Warner out, you sort of know that the spot's opened up. But then Jake Fraser-McGurk has been playing the last few games in Scotland, so you never know where you sit. But I'm glad I sort of took that opportunity and played my role to help the team with a win.”

"It's a personal sort of goal of mine. I've been in and out of the side recently over the last 12-18 months. Now Dave is out, I'm really trying to take this opportunity and cement my spot in this side," said Short to reporters.

Short has been in exceptional form in the shortest format, securing back-to-back MVP awards in the Big Bash League (BBL) while turning out for the Adelaide Strikers and accumulating over 450 runs in each of the last three seasons.

"It's a pretty clear game plan from the coaching staff. Just go out there with freedom and take the positive options. Trav (Travis Head) and I sort of go into the games with that mindset," he added.

The competition for Australia's T20I opening slots has been so intense that domestic T20 openers like Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade have become finishers, while young and highly-regarded Jake Fraser-McGurk is still a work in progress to take that role.

But Short’s knock at Southampton has made it evident that he’s also a serious contender for the opening role in the Australian T20I team. Australia will now head to Cardiff and Manchester to play the next two T20Is against England.

