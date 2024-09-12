October 2024 Holidays: Plan Your Family Vacation Now

Sep 12, 2024, 13:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

Plans for a family vacation are best made in October because the month is full of festivals and celebrations. Here is the complete list of October 2024 holidays to help you prepare for your future vacation.  

October is the month of festivals, and because of this, there are fewer working days in October than in other months of the year. The festivals that will be observed in October 2024 are listed below.

Date                                             Holiday 

October 2 2024                           Gandhi Jayanthi

October 3 2024                           Navratri Begins

3 October 2024                            Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 

10 October 2024                          Maha Saptami 

11 October 2024                          Maha Navami 

October 12, 2024                         Dusshera

12 October 2024                          Ayudha Puja

17 October 2024                          Kati Bihu 

17 October 2024                          Pargat Diwas

October 26 2024                          Accession Day

October 31 2024                          Naraka Chaturdashi 

October 31 2024                          Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday

Also read: September 14 - September 17 holidays: Places to visit in India!

Also read: September 12 to September 15: Telugu films Releasing This Week

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
October 2024 holdidays
October holidays
Schools holidays in October
Festival Calendar
October Festivals
Advertisement
Back to Top