October 2024 Holidays: Plan Your Family Vacation Now
Plans for a family vacation are best made in October because the month is full of festivals and celebrations. Here is the complete list of October 2024 holidays to help you prepare for your future vacation.
October is the month of festivals, and because of this, there are fewer working days in October than in other months of the year. The festivals that will be observed in October 2024 are listed below.
Date Holiday
October 2 2024 Gandhi Jayanthi
October 3 2024 Navratri Begins
3 October 2024 Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti
10 October 2024 Maha Saptami
11 October 2024 Maha Navami
October 12, 2024 Dusshera
12 October 2024 Ayudha Puja
17 October 2024 Kati Bihu
17 October 2024 Pargat Diwas
October 26 2024 Accession Day
October 31 2024 Naraka Chaturdashi
October 31 2024 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday
