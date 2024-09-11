September 14 - September 17 holidays: Places to visit in India!

Good news for everyone: there is a high chance that schools, colleges, and offices will be closed for four days in a row from September 14 to September 17. Fourteen, being the Second Saturday, 15 Sunday, 16 Milad-un-Nabi, and 17 as Ganesh immersion day, are holidays. Though a few states don't have a holiday on the 16, it is most likely to get a long weekend.

Why stay at home on a long weekend? Here is a list of places that you must try visiting in this holiday plan. They are,

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Key Attractions: Amer Fort, City Palace, and the Hawa Mahal.

About: Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, is a historical treasure trove of exquisite palaces and vibrant markets.

2. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Key Attractions: Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, and Fatehpur Sikri.

About: Agra is famous for its magnificent Taj Mahal and rich Mughal heritage.

3. Darjeeling, West Bengal

Key attractions include tea gardens, Himalayan views, and a toy train.

About: Darjeeling offers panoramic mountain vistas, lush tea estates, and the charming Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

4. Mysore, Karnataka

Key attractions include Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hill, and Brindavan Gardens.

About: Mysore's majestic palaces and lush gardens reflect the city's rich cultural past.



5. Puducherry

Key Attractions: The French Quarter, Serene Beaches, and Culinary Delights

Pondicherry is a place that has a unique blend of Indian and French traditions, including a beautiful French Quarter.



6. Kerala

Key Attractions: Backwaters, Tea Estates, and Ayurvedic Treatments.

About: Kerala is well-known for its calm backwaters, beautiful tea gardens, and real Ayurvedic experiences.

7. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Key attractions include the City of Lakes, Lake Pichola, and City Palace.

Udaipur, the City of Lakes, is known for its majestic palaces and dazzling lakes.



8. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Key Attractions: Botanical Gardens and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway.

About: Ooty, the Queen of Hill Stations, has botanical gardens and picturesque mountain train rides.

