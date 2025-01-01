Sukumar's daughter Sukriti Veni's Gandhi Tatha Chettu to release on January 24th

Gandhi Tatha Chettu is headlined by Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, the daughter of Sensational Director Sukumar and Tabitha Sukumar. The message-oriented, emotionally moving movie is slated to hit the screens on January 24th.

Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies have produced this Padmavathi Malladi directorial. The film co-stars Anand Chakrapani, Raghu Ram, Bhanu Prakash, Nehal Anand Kumkuma, and Rag Mayur. Ree has composed its music.

The meaningful, award-winning drama narrates the uplifting tale of a young girl's conviction to save her Grandfather’s tree through the Gandhian path of peaceful resistance and non-violence. The principle of Ahimsa is at the core of the story. Gandhi Tatha Chettu also raises awareness about the need for ecological balance, the empowerment of the female child, and the importance of harmony in interpersonal relations. Love, co-existence, peace, hope and empathy are underlined by the film.

Producers Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Sesha Sindhu Rao have jointly produced this movie, which is presented by Tabitha Sukumar.

Multiple awards won!

Sukriti Veni has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Child Artist for the film 'Gandhi Thatha Chettu'. At the Dubai International Film Festival and the Indian Film International Festival, Sukriti won awards in the Best Debutante Child Artist category. The film also won the Best Picture Award at the 11th Noida International Film Festival, Jury Best Film and Best Regional Film at the New Delhi Film Festival, Jury Best Film at the Jaipur International Film Festival and at the 8th Indian World Film Festival.

An uplifting, conscious film:

They say a good story will find its own way into the world and into the hearts of people. We have always believed that the right people will find their path into our project and associate with us and join us in bringing 'Gandhi Tatha Chettu' into the world. So, this is an invite for all you people out there who love cinema and think that the world needs stories that are like warm hugs. Stories that give hope. Stories that have a heart of their own. In these times of war and hatred we feel that it is an absolute necessity for us to tell a story of peace and love. Something that will put a little bit of hope and positivity into the world.

Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings and Gopi Talkies are bringing this feel-good movie laced with high-thinking themes.