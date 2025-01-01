2,642 motorists caught for drunk driving in Hyderabad during New Year celebration

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (IANS) As many as 2,642 motorists were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad during the New Year celebrations.

The motorists were apprehended during the special drunken driving drive conducted on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 in the limits of three police commissionerates - Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

A total of 1,184 drunk driving cases were registered in Hyderabad Commissionerate while 839 persons were caught while driving under the influence of alcohol in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. Rachakonda Commissionerate saw 619 cases.

According to Cyberabad Traffic Police, the New Year celebrations were incident and accident-free.

To prevent road accidents and other untoward incidents, 49 teams of Cyberabad Police conducted drunk driving tests across Cyberabad on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The persons caught included 685 two-wheeler riders and 18 three-wheeler drivers. Police said individuals driving 131 four-wheelers and five heavy vehicles were also booked.

These individuals faced legal action. The driving licenses of the offenders will be seized and sent to the concerned Road Transport Authorities for suspension as per section 19 of the MV Act, 1988.

Around 366 persons had alcohol readings over 100 mg/100 ml of blood, 24 had more than 300 mg/100 ml and four persons more than 500 mg/100 ml reading, the police said

Most of the cases were reported in RC Puram, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Narsingi, Alwal, Jeedimetla and Medchal.

With the extensive planning and enforcement by Cyberabad Traffic Police, there were no major road accidents anywhere in Cyberabad. Cyberabad Police thank the citizens for their cooperation with the Police in ensuring safety on roads.

In view of the New Year, the special focus on drunk driving will continue in Cyberabad Limits throughout the year in view of ensuring road safety as part of our "Zero Tolerance" policy towards drunk driving, the police said.

In Hyderabad Commissionerate limits, a breath analyser reading of a biker caught during the drive against drunk driving left the police officials astonished. The man had an unprecedented reading of 550 mg/100ml, far exceeding the permissible limit.

Tipplers caught during the drive at a few points entered into heated arguments with the police. Some questioned the police action on New Year's eve.

