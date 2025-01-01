Curb crime, drug abuse, ensure welfare schemes reach people: K’taka CM to bureaucrats

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed the bureaucrats and other civil servants in the state to ensure that the benefits of the welfare schemes reach all eligible people and curb crime and drug menace.

Addressing a New Year gathering for senior IAS and IPS officers at the Vidhana Soudha, he directed them to work more effectively to strengthen the economic capabilities of the state, eliminate regional imbalances, and address social inequalities.

"We have implemented five guarantees to ensure equality and strengthen purchasing power. These guarantees put money directly into people's hands, bypassing middlemen. It is now your responsibility to ensure that these benefits reach people effectively," he underlined.

"The youth are the future of our society and our greatest asset. IPS officers must take up the challenge of ensuring their future is not jeopardised. Work to prevent drug abuse among the youth. While technology and scientific advancements continue, ensure they are used to build a better future, not to facilitate crime," the CM advised.

The CM stated, "Social and economic freedom must be provided to all sections of society. Without it, political freedom has no meaning."

The CM noted that Rs 35,000 crore has been spent for the Kalyana Karnataka region's development.

He also mentioned forming a committee led by economist Govind Rao to study whether regional imbalances, as identified in the Nanjundappa Committee Report have been reduced.

"Even in the Belagavi Assembly session, we discussed why the inequalities in North Karnataka have not decreased. We are taking this issue seriously, and I urge you to do the same. Work towards eliminating regional imbalances with utmost dedication," he said.

The CM slammed allegations about insufficient funds for development and termed them false.

He also alleged financial mismanagement by the previous government, including unpaid bills of Rs 39,000 crore.

Karnataka government is providing free travel for women, free electricity up to 200 units, Rs 2,000 allowance for women heads of family, 10 kilos of rice for each member of BPL cardholder's family and scholarships for fresh graduates and diploma holders for two years. However, the opposition is charging that the Rs 2,000 allowance is not reaching beneficiaries and the Congress government has failed to provide 10 kilos of rice to beneficiaries.

