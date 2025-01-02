SSMB29 Launched: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's Film in Two Parts - 2027, 2029

Superstar Mahesh Babu and renowned director SS Rajamouli are set to collaborate for the first time on an exciting new project, tentatively titled SSMB29. This highly anticipated film is expected to be a global jungle adventure, with plans for a two-part epic saga. The first part is slated for release in 2027, followed by the second in 2029. A special Pooja ceremony marking the official launch has been conducted today, January 2, 2025. It is a strictly private affair without media.

According to news reports, Rajamouli intends to combine the jungle adventure genre with elements of thrill and espionage. The film's script is nearly complete, and production is expected to begin in April 2025.

In an interesting move, Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli have opted for a profit-sharing agreement with the producers rather than high upfront fees. This arrangement will allow all funds to be dedicated to creating a top-tier cinematic experience, without the pressure of financial constraints. Both filmmakers have agreed to a 40% profit share with the producers. With an estimated budget of Rs 1000 crores, SSMB29 is poised to become one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema history. Following this venture, Rajamouli is also planning to take on a more hands-on role as a producer for his future projects.

In terms of casting, Mahesh Babu is rumored to portray a character inspired by Lord Hanuman. The film is also expected to feature big names like Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, although final casting decisions are still in the works.

Also read: Rashmika's Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda Confirmed?