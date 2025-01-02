January 3 Holiday here for schools

With the calendar about to bring Indians a lot of holidays into the new year, January isn't over after all. So the country goes ahead and catches up with festivity at Christmas and New Year's since, in parts of the state, it heralds a day out on January 3.



State-wise holidays on 3rd of January

Though January 3 is not a national uniform holiday, many states in India declare the day as a holiday due to certain reasons. State-wise information:

Tamil Nadu: As Tamil Nadu faces heavy rains and winters, it is a holiday. The state government declared this a public holiday to allow citizens to take some rest.

Kerala: In Kerala, January 3 is a holiday for schools and colleges, as it is a winter break. However, it is not a public holiday, and government offices will remain open.

Karnataka: Karnataka has declared January 3 a holiday for schools and colleges in certain districts due to the rain and winter seasons.

Andhra Pradesh: In Andhra Pradesh, January 3 is not a holiday, but certain private institutions will declare it as a holiday in view of winter break.

Other Special Days in January

January is a month of various special days and holidays across India. The notable ones include:

New Year's Day, January 1: National holiday

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, January 5: National holiday

Makar Sankranti (14 January): National holiday, celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Pongal (15-18 January): Four-day festival in Tamil Nadu

Republic Day (26 January): National holiday

