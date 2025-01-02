Winter holidays 2025: Check School Vacation Dates for UP, Haryana, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bihar

Winter is here, and the harsh cold weather is already stringent; many states have declared school holidays for the safety of students. This winter break comes like a blessing for students, mainly because of the drastic fall in temperatures in northern India.

Here are the school vacation dates during winter in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

UP Schools Winter Vacation 2025

The Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, has declared a 15-day winter break for all primary schools in the state. The schools will be closed from December 31, 2024, to January 14, 2025, and will reopen on January 15, 2025.

Haryana Schools Winter Vacation 2025

The Directorate of Education, Haryana, has also announced winter holidays for all its schools from 1 to 15 January 2025. The schools in the state shall reopen on January 16, 2025.

Jammu and Kashmir Schools Winter Vacation 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared a winter holiday for schools in the state. For classes up to 5th, the winter recess commenced on December 10, 2024, and will conclude on February 28, 2025. For classes 6 to 12, the winter recess commenced on December 12, 2024, and it will also end on February 28, 2025.

Punjab Schools Winter Vacation 2025

The Punjab government has announced a winter break for all schools in the state from December 24 to 31, 2024. However, the winter vacation has been extended till January 7, 2025.

Rajasthan Schools Winter Vacation 2025

All private and government schools in Rajasthan will remain closed till January 5, 2025. Though unofficial sources are saying that the winter break may be extended, there is no official confirmation yet.

Bihar Schools Winter Vacation 2025

The Bihar government declared a winter break for all the schools in the state from 25th to 31st December 2024. Parents and students must stay in contact with the authorities of their schools to know more about the latest updates regarding winter break.

Winter break is one of the breaks which is surely deserved by students. But, for students, this break must be used effectively through creativity, hobbies, and learning.

