CES 2025: LG Electronics, Samsung bet big on AI

Seoul, Jan 2 (IANS) LG Electronics said on Thursday it plans to introduce its new mobility experience (MX) platform at the upcoming consumer electronics show (CES) 2025, showcasing how artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies can transform cars into personalised, multifunctional spaces.

The MX platform aims to create a personalised space that can serve multiple purposes, from being a creative studio for work to a cozy room for relaxation, reading or watching movies, according to LG Electronics.

LG Electronics will display a concept vehicle based on the MX platform with the theme of "Lifestyle Solution for Mobility" at CES 2025 set to kick off next Tuesday (US time) in Las Vegas, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG Electronics said the MX platform is part of the company's broader vision of "AI Home Era," where AI and smart appliances extend beyond traditional homes to encompass commercial spaces and vehicles.

"The MX platform offers a new space solution that combines LG Electronics' advanced home appliance technologies with its AI Home concept," the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled its strategic priorities for the new year, emphasising aggressive innovation to lead in an artificial intelligence-driven future.

In a joint New Year's message, co-CEOs and Vice Chairmen Han Jong-hee and Jun Young-hyun shared their visions for the company, focusing on the pursuit of "super-gap technologies" to maintain a competitive edge in the AI era.

"We are now standing at a turning point of AI technology that requires bold innovation beyond traditional paths to succeed," they said. "Let's position ourselves as the undisputed leader in AI with advanced intelligence."

They also pledged to proactively discover new products and innovative business models in advance while making significant investments in future technologies and talents to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the AI-driven landscape.

"We have reinforced our AI and quality-focused organisations to strengthen our technological competitiveness and ensure excellence," they added, urging employees to strive for leadership in both technology and quality.

In observance of the nationwide mourning period following the tragic Jeju Air crash, Samsung Electronics has canceled this year's kick-off ceremony for the first business day of the year.

—IANS

na/

