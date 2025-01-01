Rashmika's Marriage with Vijay Deverakonda Confirmed?

For the past few years, rumors about National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda being in a relationship have been swirling. Despite the gossip, neither of them has confirmed or denied anything. Vijay recently stated that he will share details about his love life and marriage when the time is right. On the other hand, Rashmika has made it clear that she has no plans to marry anytime soon.

However, the two stars continue to fuel the speculation. They were recently spotted on a vacation together, and their photos went viral on social media. Despite the growing buzz, they have not officially spoken about their relationship.

Adding more fuel to the fire, young producer Nagavanshi recently spoke about Rashmika’s love life. On the talk show Unstoppable with NBK, he revealed that Rashmika is currently in love with a Telugu hero and is planning to marry him. The video of his comments has gone viral, and fans are excited. Many netizens are commenting, “Even if they don’t tell us, we know it’s Vijay Deverakonda,” and expressing their desire for the two to get married soon.

