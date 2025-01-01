Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections, Day 27: Nears 1800 Crore, Set to Become India's Highest Grosser

The New Year’s Eve celebrations turned exceptionally lucrative for Pushpa 2: The Rule, as the film recorded significant growth in its earnings. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the Allu Arjun-starrer garnered ₹7.65 crore on Day 27. Its Telugu version achieved an occupancy rate of 15.51% across over 600 screenings in India, while the Hindi version enjoyed 19.15% occupancy across approximately 3,000 shows.

On Day 27, the film collected ₹1.17 crore from the Telugu version, ₹6.25 crore from its Hindi release, ₹20 lakh from Tamil, ₹2 lakh from Kannada, and ₹2 lakh from Malayalam. Notably, its earnings surpassed Varun Dhawan's Baby John, which debuted on Christmas and was presented by Jawan director Atlee. With minimal competition in the near future, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass the ₹1,800 crore global box office milestone.

Released on December 5, with preview screenings on December 4, the movie has amassed ₹1,760 crore in just 25 days globally, as confirmed by Mythri Movie Makers. Of this, ₹1,100 crore comes from the Hindi version alone, despite being originally produced in Telugu. The film has now overtaken the global earnings of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and is just ₹300 crore short of Dangal's ₹2,070.3 crore benchmark. If Pushpa 2 surpasses this mark, it will become the highest-grossing Indian film in history.

Ticket price hikes until December 23 in Telangana contributed significantly to the film's earnings. The prices have now normalized across India. However, the makers faced criticism for monopolizing multiplex screens, with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and other producers raising concerns about this issue in public forums like Galatta Plus. Despite the controversies, Pushpa 2 continues its phenomenal run at the box office, breaking records and setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema.