‘Rohit and Kohli are rightly idolised’: Tim David shares experience of playing with Indian duo

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David is all set to return to the Wankhede Stadium, after having spent three years from 2022-24 with the Mumbai Indians, and revealed how it feels having played with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

The Australian hard-hitter believes ‘Ro-Ko' are ‘rightly idolised’ in the country and also reflected on a return to his previous home where he hopes to cause ‘damage'.

“Yeah, it's brilliant to have those sort of senior players in the dressing room, they're so experienced, they're idolised and rightly so, they've done it for a long time. I think that both of them have played in this tournament since its inception, so it's great fun, you get great support from the fans, they idolise those players and it makes wonderful atmospheres to play in, so I suppose that's the first part.

“Also, coming back to play in Mumbai, it's a wonderful place to play at the Wankhede, love batting here, it's a nice place to have as your home ground, it's not my home ground anymore. Hopefully, I get a chance to do some damage out there in the middle tomorrow night,” said David ahead of the game.

RCB have gotten off to a solid start to the 2025 campaign having registered dominating victories against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings before stumbling against Gujarat Titans in their last outing.

David believes the side has serious batting firepower and does not think they will have a dearth of runs this year and is excited to get back to winning ways at ‘one of the best batting pitches of the country'.

“It's been a great start for us, two big wins on the road against KKR and Chennai, they've been traditionally tough places, those teams are strong in their home conditions, so that's a brilliant start for us. The last game, we lost early wickets, that happens, it's going to be tough to win games given the quality of this tournament if you're four down early, but I don't see many times in the season with the quality of our batting line-up that that's going to happen.”

“We're looking forward to this game, we haven't dwelled too much on any match, it's very rewarding when you win and you take your lessons from losses. But again, another great game here to come to Mumbai, they've obviously set up their team to play well in these conditions at one of the best batting pitches in the country, so let's hope we get that tomorrow night,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.