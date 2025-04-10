Kritika Kamra’s perfect day off: 8 hours of sleep, a sweaty pilates session

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra has shared what her ideal day off looks like — it involves eight hours of sleep, a large cup of coffee, a sweaty pilates session, and much more.

“A perfect day off means at least 8 hours of sleep, a large cup of coffee, a sweaty Pilates session, a long shower, chatting with my parents and friends, and binge-watching a show I love with my favorite snacks,” Kritika told IANS.

Kritika revealed that her guilty pleasure is “definitely food.”

“I look forward to each meal. Being Punjabi, food is a big part of conversation around the house, and we’re constantly thinking of what to eat next. Good food elevates my mood, and a good meal with people I love is my favorite way of connecting.”

The actress said that she can “never cut something off completely from my diet, but I’ve learned how to balance my guilty pleasure with mindfulness after.”

Talking about fashion, the actress prefers “timeless classics.”

“I’d describe my personal style as minimal chic, so elegant classics fit perfectly in my wardrobe. I like the versatility of elevated basics or pieces that remain iconic and can be styled up or down.”

Kritika shared that she is also consciously choosing to buy less, “which is tough today because of social media and trends changing faster than ever, but I think it’s important to see through the consumerism of fashion and build a good quality, rotating wardrobe wisely.”

“I don’t want to hoard things I won’t love months from today,” she added.

The actress was recently seen in “Gyaarah Gyaarah”, a fantasy thriller series, which is an adaptation of the Korean drama “Signal”. She will next be seen in National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule in Nagraj Manjule’s “Matka King.”

'Matka King' delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai. The series features Vijay Varma in the titular role of the Matka King.

Kritika gained the limelight for essaying the role of Arohi Sharma in the show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. She was then seen in shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Reporters', and 'Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta'.

The actress has also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and showcased her talent in series such as 'Tandav' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan'. The 35-year-old actress made her film debut with 'Mitron', which was released in 2018. She also has 'For Your Eyes Only' with Prateek Gandhi.

