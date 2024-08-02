SS Rajamouli's Modern Masters now on Netflix!

Netflix has announced a documentary on Indian Cinema director SS Rajamouli featuring Parabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Hollywood director James Cameron and Bollywood producer Karan Johar sharing their views of Rajamouli. The documentary Modern Master' has now been released on Netflix and is available for the audience to explore the world of Rajamouli. Rajamouli's documentary is in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Tamil, attracting a wide range of audience.

Some netizens say that this is the right time to remember the spectacular work of SS Rajamouli, as R and Bahubali received positive responses in India, the USA, Japan, and other countries. This recent documentary tracks Rajamouli throughout the two nations during the Oscars campaign and the Japanese premiere. But, indeed, his success can't be defined just by the Oscar. His excellence is already taken for granted, recognized, and emphasized whenever appropriate.

Also read Vijay Deverakonda's New poster: VD12 release date announced!