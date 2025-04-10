Isha Malviya: Incredibly talented people aren’t given equal opportunities

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Television actress Isha Malviya said that what has surprised her the most about the film industry since starting her career is that many incredibly talented people aren't given equal opportunities.

In a conversation with IANS, Isha, who made her acting debut with the television show "Udaariyaan" in 2021, said, “One thing that has always surprised me and still does is how so many incredibly talented people aren’t given equal opportunities. I’m not saying nepotism is entirely bad, but I do feel that outsiders deserve at least one fair chance to prove themselves.”

The actress stressed that the industry should “focus” on real talent.

“Let them compete with the star kids and let the audience decide who truly deserves to shine. The industry should focus more on real talent, regardless of background, and let the future of Bollywood be shaped by merit,” she said.

After her work in "Udaariyaan," where she played the character of Jasmine, Isha featured in the 17th edition of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2023. She was also seen in music videos, including "Paon Ki Jutti." She also joined Gauahar Khan in the show Lovely Lolla.

Does she find it harder to play a character entirely different from herself or one that closely resembles the actress?

“It gives me a different kind of pleasure and really boosts my confidence. It makes me feel proud that I’m a versatile actress who can take on any role. So, honestly, I’ve never had second thoughts while playing any character—that’s never been on my mind,” said the actress.

On a lighter note, the actress talked about her guilty pleasure and said, “Definitely indulging in a lot of desserts—even though I probably shouldn’t because I need to maintain myself. But hey, it’s okay once in a while.”

Asked if her life were a movie, what the title would be, she said, “If there were a movie made on my life, the title would definitely be Yeh Ladki Pagal Hai.”

