September 27: 20 OTT releases today; check them out!

Another weekend has arrived, and "Devara" has been released today, September 27, in theatres. The buzz is that the film is fantastic! On the other hand, a whopping 20 movies and web series have been released on different OTT platforms on the same day. Among these, some Telugu films are also quite appealing. If you can't catch "Devara," you can check out these films that are available for streaming.

Let's take a look at what's newly released and which OTT platforms are available.

Newly Released Movies on OTT (September 27)

Netflix:

"Do You See What I See" - Indonesian film

"Gang Si Yang Creature Season 2" - Korean series

"Red Ball" - English film

"Will & Harper" - English movie

"Ulazh" - Hindi film

"Saripoda Shanivaar" - Telugu film

Hotstar:

"Doctor Odyssey" - English series

"Grey's Anatomy Season 21" - English series

"9-1-1 Lone Star Season 5" - English series

"Ayila & The Mirrors" - Spanish series

"Taja Khabar Season 2" - Hindi series

ZEE5:

"Demontee Colony 2" - Telugu film

"Love Sitara" - Hindi movie

Jio Cinema:

"Honeymoon Photographer" - Hindi series

Amazon Prime:

"Auron Main Dum Tha" - Hindi movie

"Kottukkali" - Tamil film

"OTI 2023 The Hour" - Spanish film

"Previously Saved Version" - Japanese movie

"Stree 2" - Hindi movie

Manorama:

"Bharatanatyam" - Malayalam film

Aha:

"Pratinidhi 2" - Telugu film

Apple TV+:

"Wolves" - English movie

