Devara Movie Review, Rating

It’s been seven years since NTR had a solo theatrical release. The wait is finally over, as Devara has hit screens worldwide today. The film marks a reunion between NTR and director Koratala Siva, with whom he delivered the successful Janatha Garage. With NTR's fans waiting eagerly, let’s dive into the review of Devara.

Devara Story:

Singappa (Prakash Raj) narrates the story of Devara. Devara (NTR), along with Bhairava (Saif Ali Khan), Rayappa (Srikanth), and other villagers, smuggle weapons by sea for their survival. However, Devara soon realizes the wrongness of their actions. Despite his realization, Bhairava and others refuse to follow his orders. When conflict arises, Devara imposes strict rules. After a failed assassination attempt on him, Devara vanishes, vowing to kill anyone who smuggles again. Meanwhile, Devara’s son, Vara, grows up fearful and unsure. Will Devara return? What will Vara do to protect his family and live up to his father’s legacy? Will he win the love of Thanga (Janhvi Kapoor)? What is the twist in the film? The film answers these questions.

Highlights:

NTR's powerful performance as Devara

NTR's dual role

Action sequences

Anirudh’s background score

Intense scenes in the first half

"Chuttamalle" song

Drawbacks:

Simple conflict

Flat narration

Weak villains

Bland drama

Underwhelming romance

Lengthy portions

Predictable Twist

Climax

Analysis:

After the failure of Acharya, director Koratala Siva comes up with a simple conflict in Devara. Devara's central conflict feels too basic, and the storytelling remains flat throughout. The weak antagonists, like Bhairava (Saif Ali Khan) and his gang, further drag the film down. The romantic subplot between Vara (NTR) and Thanga (Janhvi Kapoor) lacks depth and fails to engage.

Aside from a few intense moments in the first half, the interval sequence, and some action scenes, Devara struggles to deliver. The drama is bland, and while the "Chuttamalle" song offers a visual treat, it doesn’t compensate for the film’s shortcomings. Janhvi Kapoor does her best to impress, but her character lacks substance. The movie starts with Prakash Raj recounting Devara's past to Ajay and fellow officers, as they track down a gangster, Yathi, in Ratnagiri. The first half focuses on Devara’s life, while the second half shifts to Vara and Thanga’s story.

Overall, Devara is an average film with pacing issues. Many scenes feel unnecessarily drawn out, with forced emotions and humor that fall flat. However, NTR's performance and a few action scenes make the film watchable, with the "Chuttamalle" song being a highlight on the big screen.

Final Verdict: Ayyo, Devara!