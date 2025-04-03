Touch Me Not OTT Release: Telugu Crime Thriller on JioHotstar from April 4

The much-anticipated Telugu crime thriller Touch Me Not is all set to make its digital debut tomorrow, April 4 on JioHotstar. Featuring Dheekshith Shetty in his Telugu web series debut alongside Navdeep, this gripping drama has been generating buzz for quite some time. Now, with the release date and trailer officially out, here’s everything you need to know before it premieres.

When and Where to Watch Touch Me Not

Mark your calendars! Touch Me Not is slated to stream exclusively on JioHotstar from April 4. The official announcement was made via the OTT platform’s X handle, confirming the much-awaited premiere:

"#TouchMeNotonJioHotstar Streaming from 4th April only on #JioHotstar."

Touch Me Not Trailer and Plot Details

The recently released trailer teases a gripping crime thriller with a supernatural twist. The story revolves around Rishi, a teenager gifted with psychometry—the ability to perceive past events and secrets by touching objects connected to them.

Portrayed by Dheekshith Shetty, Rishi’s unique ability becomes instrumental in solving a high-profile serial killer case. However, his extraordinary gift soon places him in grave danger, as the line between unveiling the truth and facing deadly consequences begins to blur.

With its suspenseful storytelling, Touch Me Not is the official Telugu adaptation of the 2019 Korean drama He is Psychometric, promising an intense ride across its seven-episode run.

Meet the Cast and Crew

The series boasts a stellar ensemble, featuring:

Dheekshith Shetty as Rishi

Navdeep in a pivotal role

Babloo Prithiveeraj, Komalee Prasad, and Sanchitha Poonacha

Supporting cast includes Harsha Vardhan, Devi Prasad, Raja Ravindra, Shiva Reddy, Anish Kuruvilla, Kriti Chug, and Charvi

Produced by Sunitha Tati, Yuvraj Karthikeyan, and Vamsi Bandaru, Touch Me Not is created by Guru Films and adapted by Chaarvi Murari. The series is helmed by director Ramana Teja, known for his knack for suspenseful storytelling.

Are You Ready for the Thrill?

With its unique premise, intriguing characters, and intense narrative, Touch Me Not is shaping up to be a must-watch for crime thriller enthusiasts. Will Rishi’s abilities help uncover the truth, or will they lead him into even darker mysteries?

Catch the action unfold on April 4, only on JioHotstar!