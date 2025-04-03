Nani’s 'The Paradise' is on the right track, say makers

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Trashing baseless rumours doing the rounds online, the makers of director Srikanth Odela’s eagerly awaited action thriller, ‘The Paradise’, featuring Natural star Nani in the lead, have now made it clear that all departments associated with making the film were working rigorously.

Recently, rumours that said that the film might be shelved because of financial problems surfaced online.

To clear the confusion, the makers have now put out a post on X. In a post that was put using the official handle of the film, the makers said, “… #TheParadise is rising in all its glory. Rest assured, it is on the right track. And you all will witness it soon. “

The makers also responded to those who were tweeting against the film, saying, “Meanwhile, keep feeding on us as much as you can. Because...'Gajaraju nadiste..Gajji kukkalu arustayi..' As much as we are absorbing all the love, we are also observing all the baseless hate that is coming against us. We will take all the love and also the hate and convert all that into an ENERGY that will drive #TheParadise to be one of the greatest films to come out of TFI. To all of those tweeters/feeders - Get Well soon you And to all those who are rooting for us, all our departments are rigorously working in full swing to bring you all a new world. We will make a cinema we all will be proud of. Promise.”

The film is scheduled to hit screens on March 26, 2026.

Since its announcement, ‘The Paradise’, has been creating a massive buzz. Directed by the acclaimed director Srikanth Odela, who wowed audiences with ‘Dasara’, the film has piqued the curiosity of fans everywhere.

From the glimpses that have been offered of the film, Natural Star Nani seems to have delivered an exceptional performance, effortlessly bringing his charm to the screen. He is currently enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office with several of his films such as ‘Dasara’, ‘Hi Nanna’, and ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, going to on to emerge as hits.

‘The Paradise’ marks director Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration with Nani. Having previously worked as an assistant to Pushpa director Sukumar, Odela made his directorial debut with the acclaimed ‘Dasara’. Now, with his second and most ambitious film yet, he is set to push creative boundaries further.

