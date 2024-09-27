"Devara" : Jr. NTR Fan Dies During 'Devara' Screening

Tragedy Strikes : Tarak Fan Dies During Special Screening of

A tragic incident occurred in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, where a die-hard fan of Jr. NTR (Tarak) lost his life while watching the special screening of the highly-anticipated movie "Devara". Mastan Vali, a 35-year-old resident of Jamalpally, CK Dinne mandal, was among the excited fans who gathered at Apsara Theater for the special show.

Also read: Devara Twitter review: Mixed reactions from audience!

Mastan was enthusiastically cheering and celebrating while watching the film when he suddenly collapsed. Despite immediate medical attention at a nearby private hospital, doctors confirmed that Mastan had tragically passed away. This devastating news sent shockwaves through Jr. NTR's fan community, casting a pall of sadness over the celebration surrounding "Devara's" release.

Also read: Devara cast remunerations: Who got the best deal?

This unfortunate event eerily echoes a previous incident during the filming of another Jr. NTR movie, where a fan lost their life due to overexcitement. Fans, colleagues, and well-wishers took to social media to express condolences and pay tribute to Mastan Vali. Mastan's love and dedication to Jr. NTR's work will never be forgotten, and his enthusiasm and energy will live on in the hearts of Jr. NTR's fans.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the intense passion and devotion of film enthusiasts. As the film industry continues to inspire and captivate audiences, it also underscores the importance of prioritizing safety and well-being during public events.

Rest in peace, Mastan Vali.

Also read: Devara Movie Review, Rating: Ayyo Devara! Detailed Review Inside