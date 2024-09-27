Devara cast remunerations: Who got the best deal?

Here at last is the much-awaited film Devara, and away goes! Anirudh background score is making waves. Powerstar NTR's work is already electrifying. Single-screen theatres experienced ecstatic cheers and applause that would certainly boil the box office on his opening day globally.

Coming back on the big screen for the first time since "RRR," which gained extraordinary success, "Devara" is going to soar to new heights with NTR. Koratala Siva, who has worked with NTR in "Janata Garage," takes charge of this film as an action entertainer in a thrilling maritime background. The movie has been reportedly shot and produced with a grand budget of ₹ 300 crores by producer duo Kalyan Ram and Mikkilineni Sudhakar.

Social media waves, however, are created by the alleged remuneration of the cast. NTR comes out with flying colours in two shots, and the movie has collected around Rs. 60 crores. The heroine of this film is Janhvi Kapoor, who allegedly demanded and got Rs 5 crores as her remuneration.

Unfortunately, the antagonist, Saif Ali Khan, who plays the PlayStation character, earns Rs 10 crores. Other supporting actors, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Muraliharma, also get satisfactory wage packages. On the other hand, to bring that expertise, director Koratala Siva was paid a massive Rs 30 crore fee, which gives us a clue about what this man brings to this visual spectacle.

