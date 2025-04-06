Harshvardhan Rane explains how leaving home at tender age sharpens survival skills

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood seldom gets the perfect combination of drop dead good looks and superb acting in its male actors. The industry got it right with Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently zipping around the town in his new custom-made muscular bobber bike.

The actor has built his life from scratch and learnt skills on the go after he left his home in Gwalior in pursuit of something meaningful, and something different.

He worked at a call center to polish his English, and worked as a delivery partner as well for a courier company among many other things.

So, when you see him catching the pulse of his character every time in each film, and delivering a taut performance, it’s because he has been through some life altering experiences, and learnt from the book of life, which offers something new with each paragraph, and has curveballs as bookmarks.

Harshvardhan recently spoke with IANS, and shared how leaving home early is the best thing that could’ve happened to him, straight from a neutral setting to first gear transmission to scale the rough terrain of life.

The actor told IANS, “I'm studying psychology honors, I'm in my second year. It is one of the very important aspects that when you take an individual out of the family set-up and place them in the real world, the whole environment changes. You may be a Raja Beta or Bekar Beta in your home but when you step into the world, you get a reality check. The person, who leaves his house, gets feedback from the world, and then they mould their life around those feedbacks and the experience”.

Harshvardhan then revved up his thoughts, and shared that the rules of the home don’t apply in the real world. He then went full-throttle, with pistons in the combustion chamber of his thoughts going metal.

He further mentioned, “Since I ran away from home, I had to become my own parent. I had to write some rules and regulations every day to teach myself that I will follow this path. I will always keep this thing in my mind. Today, those things are with me, those thoughts are always with me".

He continued, "I believe that every person, who leaves the protected environment of their homes, and has to spend nights and days tirelessly to make ends meet, to calculate the ratios of income to expense, that's very beautiful. For example, they become sharper in their approach to life, they learn how to save money, they learn how to say no or yes, or to articulate better”.

The actor pressed the clutch in and downshifted for engine braking as the track of conversation neared its end. He listed the downsides to the idea of leaving home early.

He said, “And there are many shortcomings in me. I’m not able to party a lot, I am not able to be social a lot. So, these are some downsides. It's not that all good things happen to you. You become a little introverted too. You stay in yourself a little more. Which is not a very good thing. So, I would say that I want to strike a balance. It's not that I am saying that I will stay like this. I definitely want to try”.

"Having said that, I have been very lucky in my journey as I met very nice people. I would say I met angels. Many people fed me. I still chill with them. Many people took care of me. Someone gave me clothes.I can never forget those people. I have a list of 18-20 people. So, I respect them and love them”, he added as he brought the conversation to a halt, promising another thrilling ride for the next time.

