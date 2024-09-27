Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 26th Highlights, Nikhil's selfish Act

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss announced 12 wild card entries, sending the contestants into a frenzy. However, in a bumper offer, Bigg Boss provided five challenges to reduce the number of entries. With three wins, the contestants managed to decrease the entries to nine.

Third Challenge: Nabeel vs. Prithvi

The third challenge pitted Nabeel and Prithvi against each other, with the goal of preventing their own wild card entries. Standing like flagpoles for over three hours, they ensured a balloon didn't burst for 15 minutes. Prithvi's (Shakti) team emerged victorious, saving one spot and gaining the power to remove another team member. In a surprising move, Kantara kicked out Nabeel from the team, leaving Kantara puzzled.

Conflicts and Alliances

Sita accused Nikhil of selfishness, prompting Vishnupriya to mock him, saying he lacked only bangles and a bindi.

Prerana questioned Mani's sidelining, leading to a heated exchange between Sonia and Manikantha.

Mani broke down in tears, feeling pressured by Sonia and Yashmi.

Nabeel comforted Mani, encouraging him to speak up.

Challenges and Twists

The fourth challenge, "Colorful Puzzles," ended without a winner.

Shakti's team won the fifth challenge, reducing wild card entries to nine.

Bigg Boss dropped a bombshell: nine new contestants are entering, including six former contestants and two previously eliminated housemates.

Housemates on Edge

The contestants are anxious, anticipating the arrival of new competitors. Alliances will be tested, and strategies will be rewritten. Will Nabeel find his footing again? Can Mani regain his confidence? The drama unfolds in Bigg Boss 8 Telugu.



Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Manikanta Cornered by his own Clan, Sonia and Team