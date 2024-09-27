Iran rejects Blinken's allegations of threats against former US officials as 'baseless'

Tehran, Sep 27 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Ministry dismissed claims by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Tehran poses a threat to former senior US government officials, including former President Donald Trump.

Nasser Kanaani, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, characterised Blinken's assertions as "ridiculous and completely baseless accusations" in a statement that underscored the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The sharp rebuke came on Thursday in response to Blinken's comments during an interview with NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The secretary of state had said that the United States was "intensely tracking Iranian threats against current and former senior government officials," adding that the matter was being taken "very, very seriously."

Kanaani suggested that such claims were "politically motivated" and further asserted that these accusations were an attempt to deflect "US complicity in Israeli actions" against Palestine and Lebanon.

"Under the present tumultuous circumstances in the region, such wrong attributions and political accusations cannot even slightly reduce the international accountability of the US government for accompanying and assisting Israel," Kanaani said.

The Iranian official went further, stating that "global public opinion" held the United States and its officials "accountable for the occurrence of such humanitarian disasters."

