Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Manikanta Cornered by his own Clan, Sonia and Team

The battle to stay in the house intensifies as contestants face off against wildcard entries. Kantara and shakti teams clashed, with Kantara emerging victorious, securing 12 wildcard entries to Kasta's 11. However, Bigg Boss introduced a twist, giving teams a chance to reduce the number.

Prithvi vs Nabeel: Fierce Competition

Prithvi and Nabeel engaged in a heated game, with Prithvi's team, Shakti, ultimately winning. During the task, Bigg Boss asked Prithvi to sing a love song, sparking curiosity. Prithvi revealed his crush on Vishnu Priya, leaving her embarrassed and the housemates stunned.

Kantara Team's Controversial Decision

Kantara team opted to remove Nabeel, their strongest player, from the game. This move sparked outrage, with Mani taking the fall. Sonia and Yashmi criticized Mani for changing his stance, leading to an emotional outburst.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nabeel fan following grows

Prerna Defends Mani

Prerna slammed Sonia, Yashmi, and others for ganging up on Mani, labeling them "worst fellows." Sita emphasized the importance of strong players staying in the game to counter wildcard entries.

Drama Continues

Alliances are tested, and tensions rise as contestants fight for survival. Will strategy prevail, or will emotions take over? The battle for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 supremacy rages on.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 25th Highlights, Nikhil and Yashmi's Dispute