Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nabeel fan following grows

Nabeel Afridi's Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Surge: 1.5 lakh New Instagram Followers in 25 Days!

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant Nabeel Afridi has achieved unprecedented success, gaining 1.5 million Instagram followers in just 25 days. His captivating gameplay has propelled him into the title winner race.

From Unknown to Household Name

Nabeel entered the Bigg Boss house as the last contestant without much expectation. However, his impressive performance has made him a household name. The YouTuber from Warangal, known for his "Warangal Diaries" channel, has won over audiences with his playing style.

Instagram Follower Growth

Nabeel's Instagram followers have skyrocketed from 450,000 to 609,000 in just 25 days. This remarkable growth is a testament to his newfound popularity.

Fourth Week Nominations: A Turning Point

Nabeel's strong response to Sonia's nominations has earned him record-breaking voting numbers. Vishnupriya and Nikhil are currently leading the voting charts, but Nabeel is closing in.

Will Nabeel Win Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

With his impressive gameplay and growing popularity, Nabeel Afridi is a strong contender for the title. If he maintains his performance, he might just take home the trophy!

