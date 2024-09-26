Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 25th Highlights, Nikhil and Yashmi's Dispute

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Drama Unfolds as Contestants Face Challenges and Wild Card Entries

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu was filled with drama, satire, and unexpected twists. The episode began with Sonia creating a skit that poke fun at Manikantha's emotional side, particularly his longing for his daughter. The lighthearted moment had everyone in stitches.

However, things took a serious turn when Bigg Boss announced a surprise twist - 12 wild card entries would be joining the show, challenging the existing contestants. The housemates were given the power to stop these entries by winning challenges, with each victory earning them ₹1 lakh.

The first challenge, "Hold the Ball," saw the Kantara team emerge victorious, securing ₹1 lakh and preventing a wild card entry. The losing team, Shakti, had to nominate one of their own members for elimination. Manikantha volunteered to step aside, but Nikhil had other plans, suspecting Yashmi of joining their team with ulterior motives.

Tensions rose as Nikhil questioned Yashmi's intentions and excluded her from the Biryani Challenge, instead selecting Sonia. The challenge ultimately ended in a loss for both teams, as they failed to finish the biryani within the 40-minute time limit.

The episode concluded with the contestants on edge, anticipating the arrival of the wild card entries and the next challenge.

