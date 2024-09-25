Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : shock to contestant, 12 Wild card Entries to enter the house

Bigg Boss History in the Making: 12 Wild Card Entries to Shake Up the House!

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss has announced the largest-ever wild card entry in the show's history - 12 new contestants will enter the house, sending shockwaves among the existing housemates.

Current House Dynamics

Nikhil and Sita are the current captains of the two teams in the Bigg Boss house. In a surprising move, Manikantha and Prerna were forced to join Nikhil's team, with Prerna swapping places with Yashmi.

Bigg Boss Drops a Bombshell

The show's host revealed that 12 wild card entries are ready to enter the house, but with a twist. Housemates can block these entries by winning a challenge within two weeks. If they succeed, the wild card entries will be halted.

Wildcard Contestants

Rumors are circulating about the confirmed wildcard contestants, including:

Mukku Avinash

Nayani Pavani

Hariteja

Rohini

Dussehra Surprise

The remaining wildcard entries will enter the house on Dussehra, adding to the excitement and unpredictability.

