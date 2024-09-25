Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : RGV's Support for Sonia

Ram Gopal Varma, known for his candid opinions, surprises fans by openly supporting Bigg Boss contestant Soniya Akula.

RGV's Endorsement

Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Soniya's strength and attitude, urging fans to vote for her.

"Strength and attitude define @ItsSoniaakula. Doing Greattt in Bigg Boss house. Show Your Love to Soniya by voting once via Missed Call and once via Hotstar each day. Two votes per number, Monday to Friday. please give a Missed Call to: 79979 83712."

Previous Support

RGV had also shown support for Soniya on Day 1, with a video message played during the opening ceremony.

Soniya's Impact in the House

She's generating significant attention, loved by some and hated by others, but impossible to ignore.

Strategic Gameplay

Soniya's closeness with Nikhil and Prudhvi is causing tension among other contestants, fueling conflicts.

RGV's backing adds momentum to Soniya's journey, solidifying her position in the house.

Will Soniya's strategy and RGV's support propel her to victory?

