Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nikhil faces criticism, is it Sonia's Influence

Nikhil's Reputation at Risk

Nikhil, the strong contestant and Shakti clan chief, faces backlash due to Sonia's actions, tarnishing his image.

Clan Realignment

Sita, the new chief, gains support. Housemates choose clans: Sonia and Prithvi join Shakti (led by Nikhil), while others join Kantara (led by Sita).

Sonia's Controversy

Sonia's actions cause trouble, exposing her true nature and leading to negativity towards Nikhil. Nikhil faces criticism, and Sonia's isolation grows. Expect clan realignments, intensifying conflicts, and power struggles.



