Youtuber Harsha Sai faces serious allegations!

Recently, a very disturbing complaint has come against famous YouTuber Harsha Sai that he raped and blackmailed a woman. As per the recent report, the 38-year-old woman from Mumbai has complained to the Narsingi police station, Hyderabad, where the case has been filed under sections 328, 376(2), 354 and the newly inserted section 376E.

From the complaint, it emerged that the victim was introduced to him, Harsha Sai, at a private party during which he promised to marry her. He is reported to have raped her after he had built a close relationship with her and would later blackmail her with sexual imagery.

It was on a Telugu reality show that she had participated; the victim had travelled to Hyderabad to find work in the film industry. The man, who has millions of followers on YouTube, Harsha Sai, took advantage of her weak position and committed the crime.

The police have registered a case against Harsha Sai and his father, Radhakrishna. Investigations are underway. A new development in the case is that Harsha Sai used to blackmail the victim to transfer the copyright of a film, Mega, which the lady produced. As per the allegations, they had invested Rs. 2 crores in the film.

