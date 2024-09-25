Devara: NTR's Film Undergoes final run-time cut!

NTR's "Devara" team employs extreme caution. They are taking a determined approach to producing promotional content. It appears they are now meticulously arranging the movie's duration. After finishing the censorship process, they decided to give it another look and cut about seven minutes of material.

At first, the censor board gave the movie a UA certificate, meaning it was 2 hours, 57 minutes, and 58 seconds long. Following the most recent edits, the film's running length in theatres will be two hours and fifty minutes. When all the commercials are removed, the actual running time of the film will be about two hours and forty-two minutes.

Koratala Shiva directed Devara, which stars NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan is the antagonist. Anirudh wrote the soundtrack for the film. As this is NTR's follow-up to the enormous hit RRR, anticipations are high. Reservations for tickets are already available, and they are selling quickly.

