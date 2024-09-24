Devara : Copy Allegations from Shankar

Cinema's revolutionary director Shankar has voiced against plagiarism in the cinemas, particularly on the utilization of scenes and characters from the novel "Velpaari", for which he has bought the rights for the movie adaptation. Although such confusion is understandable, Shankar came out to Tweet that he had been disappointed that scenes from the novel have been replicated in a number of movies and web series directors' obtaining permission from him. Mutually, he highlighted the necessity of directors. Shankar stated that those may be punished in accordance with the legislation.

Shankar has come out to warn the movie-producing companies. When he said this, people believed that he was explicitly warning "Devara's "producers of the up-and-coming film Devara, starring Junior N.T. Rama Rao. Though Shankar did not mention the movie directly, his remarks came out in the open after the trailer release of Devara, which went viral on social media. Local Tamil media channels have also accompanied the news coverage.

Shankar's present project is Ram Charan, titled "Game Changer", which is set to release in December this year. After this project, he mentioned he Shankars a to make a movie version of the Malayalam movie "Velpaari". This means that when 'Devara' is being released, much attention will be accorded to the next Cinema's Shankar, who will be bound to take, especially if the plagiarism accusations are proven.

Attention to all ! As the copyright holder of Su. Venkatesan’s iconic Tamil novel "Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari", I'm disturbed to see key scenes being ripped off & used without permission in many movies. Really upset to see important key scene from the novel in a recent movie… — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) September 22, 2024

