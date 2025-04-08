Akhil Akkineni’s film with director Murali Kishore Abburu titled ‘Lenin’

Chennai, April 8 (IANS)The makers of director Murali Kishor Abburu’s eagerly awaited upcoming film, featuring actors Akhil Akkineni and Sree Leela in the lead, on Tuesday announced the title of the film as ‘Lenin’.

The announcement was made on the occasion of actor Akhil Akkineni’s birthday which fell on Tuesday.

Actor Nagarjuna, who is producing the film along with Naga Vamsi, took to X to wish his son a happy birthday and also shared the title glimpse of the film.

In his greeting, Nagarjuna wrote, “Happy birthday, Dear @AkhilAkkineni8. As you enter this year, praying that the Universe bless you with all its power and glory so that you may shine!! Very excited to collaborate with you @vamsi84. Thank you team Lenin for the superb glimpse!! Dear Akkineni fans, thank you for all the love.”

Producer Naga Vamsi too shared the glimpse on his X timeline.

He wrote, “This role is going to be remembered for a long time!! Can’t wait for you all to witness @AkhilAkkineni8 in his most stunning avatar. Presenting you all ~ #LENIN.”

The film’s title glimse opens with scenes reminding one of the final battle in the epic Mahabharata. We then see Akhil Akkineni’s character appear with an intense look and a clenched fist, as if he is ready for a struggle. A voice over says, “My dad said that when one is born, one has life and no name. Similarly, when one dies, one does not have life and only the name remains. How that name should be remembered is…” and the title ‘Lenin’ appears. The film has a tag line that reads,’No war is more violent than love’.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and music by Thaman. Editing for the film will be by Navin Nooli.

