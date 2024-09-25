Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sonia Akula and Prithvi in Danger zone

Bigg Boss 8: 4th Week Elimination

The fourth week of Bigg Boss 8 has commenced, and tensions are running high. With nominations finalized and a new captain at the helm, fans are eagerly speculating about the next elimination.

Nominations and Voting Trends

This week, six contestants - Prerna, Manikantha, Prithvi, Sonia, Aditya, and Nabeel - face the risk of elimination. However, Nabeel leads the voting charts, with 35% of viewers wanting him to stay.

Danger Zone: Sonia and Prithvi

Sonia and Prithvi, part of the same clan led by Nikhil, find themselves in the danger zone. Despite their impressive performances in tasks and games, their positions are precarious.

Bigg Boss's Favoritism?

Rumors suggest Bigg Boss is keen on keeping Sonia in the house, overlooking her mistakes. Will Prithvi, also in the danger zone, be spared due to his connections?

Aditya Om: The Likely Target

Given his relatively low profile and struggles to connect with fellow contestants, Aditya Om might be the unexpected elimination. His lack of activism in the house makes him a likely candidate for eviction.

The Verdict

Will Bigg Boss surprise viewers by eliminating an underdog, or will Aditya Om's relatively quiet presence seal his fate? Tune in to find out.

