Devara Twitter review: Mixed reactions from audience!

NTR fans have been waiting for the movie Devara, which is out today, September 27. Given that Devara is next to the sensation RRR and directed by Koratala Shiva, who had a big hit with Janatha Garage, the audience had high expectations for the movie.

The recently released trailer and songs have added to the buildup for this film. After heavy promotions across the nation, Devara gained popularity not only in Tollywood but also in Bollywood. Amid these high expectations of the film, the film was out today (today is September 27) and shows from late Thursday night and onwards. People who have watched the movie feel free to discuss the project on social networks. The buzz is centred around "Devara" and how it has been; whether NTR has delivered yet another hit is the question. Below is what people are expressing in the social media sites. The reader should remember that these remarks reflect the authors' views and experiences on social media; Sakshi is not responsible for their content.

The movie has drawn different responses on X (formerly Twitter). Some people state a film is ordinary, while others regard it as a movie that is larger than life. The cast, in particular, has received many commendations, but NTR particularly deserves such accolades as keeping up an excellent performance in two different roles. Regarding Anirudh's background score, people have also shared good comments. However, some of the netizens have pointed out that the story is unoriginal and that the second half of the story is rather dull.

#Devara A Passable Action Drama with a Good 1st Half but a 2nd half that was dragged in parts till the pre-climax. Koratala showed a lot of promise in his writing in the 1st half and setup the story well. However, the 2nd half should’ve been racier and became too predictable… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 26, 2024

23 years of MYTH...

Finally it was broken where it all began by the MAN HIMSELF on the SAME DAY again. Growing up watching him closely and now witnessing his wonders is what makes him so special to Telugu cinema. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Absolutely Speechless...

I’ve been screaming to say this…… pic.twitter.com/ZGr4AakzSF — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) September 27, 2024

1st half : Flash back tho start ayyi.. 💥 Intro 🌊🌊 Vfx 👍 Dance 🔥🔥🔥 Alaa plain ga vellipoddi.. Screenplay 👎Container shot nunchi highhhhh 🥵🔥🥵🔥🥵 Pre interval 30 mins 👌👌🔥🔥 Bgm 🔥🔥🔥 Overall good 1st half 👍 #Devara — SuRyA™ (@kingmakerrr999) September 27, 2024

2nd half starting 1st 10mins comedy thappa, rest lite!!! 2/5

Why Kattappa Killed Baahubali range lo pettaru anukunnaru koratala but too much artificial...Most logic less 2nd half!!!! Only good thing is 2nd half lo lag ledu, aakariki Anirudh kuda sub par in 2md half!!!#Devara — MB | #Treble | #4peat (@iiishinigami) September 27, 2024

Hearing Blockbuster reviews for #Devara from Telugu audience and reviewers ✌️💥😀

The visuals, the action, the performances... everything is top-notch. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#JrNTR absolutely delivers a powerhouse performance. This is shaping up to be the next big South Indian blockbuster,… — Vignesh (@Vignesh_Ajith) September 27, 2024

