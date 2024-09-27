Devara Twitter review: Mixed reactions from audience!

Sep 27, 2024, 10:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

NTR fans have been waiting for the movie Devara, which is out today, September 27. Given that Devara is next to the sensation RRR and directed by Koratala Shiva, who had a big hit with Janatha Garage, the audience had high expectations for the movie.

The recently released trailer and songs have added to the buildup for this film. After heavy promotions across the nation, Devara gained popularity not only in Tollywood but also in Bollywood. Amid these high expectations of the film, the film was out today (today is September 27) and shows from late Thursday night and onwards. People who have watched the movie feel free to discuss the project on social networks. The buzz is centred around "Devara" and how it has been; whether NTR has delivered yet another hit is the question. Below is what people are expressing in the social media sites. The reader should remember that these remarks reflect the authors' views and experiences on social media; Sakshi is not responsible for their content.

Also read: Devara: Janhvi Kapoor Hd Stills

The movie has drawn different responses on X (formerly Twitter). Some people state a film is ordinary, while others regard it as a movie that is larger than life. The cast, in particular, has received many commendations, but NTR particularly deserves such accolades as keeping up an excellent performance in two different roles. Regarding Anirudh's background score, people have also shared good comments. However, some of the netizens have pointed out that the story is unoriginal and that the second half of the story is rather dull.

Also read: Devara Movie Review, Rating: Ayyo Devara! Detailed Review Inside

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
devara movie review
twitter review
Devara movie
Devara ratings
Jr NTR
Movie Reviews
Advertisement
Back to Top