PM Modi's policies reshaping women's role in India's workforce: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies are quietly reshaping women's role in India's workforce, said Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.

Mandaviya called it a ‘silent revolution’ taking place in India's labour force.

"India’s workforce is now witnessing what no one expected...Women are leading the charge, taking on greater responsibilities, and breaking barriers like never before!"

"India has been quietly engineering a women-led economic revolution," Mandaviya said.

As per recently released data, there has been a dramatic increase in women's labour force participation in India, which has doubled in just seven years.

"Indian women are stepping out, taking charge, and doing it in a way no one saw coming. We should talk about this more," Mandaviya added.

The bold initiatives are not merely talking about empowering women, but putting them at the forefront, in real-time.

"Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India, Skill India - these aren't token policies, but tectonic policy shifts in how we see women as drivers of India's growth," he said.

BJP leader Smriti Irani also highlighted recent reports on the strenuous hours women are logging, particularly in high-demand industries like professional, scientific, and technical activities, where Indian women are working more hours per week than their counterparts in several countries.

"Women are no longer the silent workforce, in fact, they are working more hours than ever, some even over 55 hours a week, in professional, scientific, and technical fields! Indian women are working themselves to the bone, putting in more hours than men across sectors,” Irani said.

"Prime Minister Modi has set the stage, but now it’s time for everyone, businesses, industries, and society and women themselves to embrace the sacrifices women are making and ensure that this silent revolution becomes impossible to ignore," she added.

