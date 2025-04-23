Pankaj Tripathi opens up about collaborating once again with director Amit Rai on a human drama

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) After the resounding success of ‘OMG 2’, actor Pankaj Tripathi and director Amit Rai are reuniting for yet another compelling venture — a powerful human drama that promises to strike an emotional chord with audiences.

The untitled project, a socially relevant human drama, which recently went on floors, will be shot over 35 days, aiming to authentically capture the spirit, culture, and untold stories of the region. Speaking about his return to work with director Amit Rai, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “OMG 2 was a very special film for me—not just because it marked my first solo more than 180-crore box office success, but because it connected with people on a human and emotional level. Working with Amit again feels like a natural progression.”

“His storytelling has depth, honesty, and a sense of purpose that I deeply relate to. This story is rooted in the soil of Bihar—my home, my identity. As an actor, there’s nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both entertaining and socially meaningful,” the actor added.

Director Amit Rai also expressed his excitement about the project, saying “Collaborating with Pankaj Tripathi again is like returning to a creative space where truth and performance meet seamlessly. This film is a heartfelt exploration of human relationships, resilience, and the social fabric that binds us. The support from Bihar Film Nigam has been invaluable, and we are committed to not only telling a powerful story but also celebrating local talent, landscapes, and life. This is more than just a film—it’s a reflection of lives lived and lessons learned.”

The upcoming film will also star Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and several other talents from the local Bhojpuri film industry. While excitement continues to build around the project, the makers have yet to officially announce the film’s title and release date.

