Kashmir mourns massacre of civilians with bandh; 2 locals, 2 foreigners among 16 killed by terrorists

Srinagar, April 23 (IANS) A pall of gloom descended on Kashmir Valley on Wednesday as widespread condemnation and a complete protest shutdown followed the brutal killing of 16 people in Tuesday’s terror attack.

The 16 dead included 2 locals and 2 foreigners who were among the tourists caught in Tuesday’s deadly carnage by terrorists.

All trade, travel, industry, transport and educational institutions remained shut in the entire Valley on Wednesday after political, religious, social and professional organisations condemned the brutal killing of innocent people by terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

Horrifying details are now emerging about the beastly behaviour of the killers.

Eyewitnesses said the terrorists separated the men from the women and children.

The men were told to recite the ‘Kalima (A Muslim prayer)’. Those identified as non-Muslims were shot at point blank range while two locals, who reportedly protested against the brutal and inhuman behaviour of the killers were also shot dead.

Tourists mainly belonging to Karnataka, Maharashtra, UP and Gujarat were the victims of the terror attack.

Reports said the two locals had entered into an argument with the killers about their beastly behaviour of killing innocent civilians.

The dead include a Navy officer, Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of Haryana, who was married on April 16. An IB officer, Manish Ranjan from Bihar is also among the slain civilians.

The eyewitnesses said the survivors were so frightened and mortified that when the security forces reached the spot that is 6 kms from Pahalgam town, the survivors started weeping and wailing as the terrorists had also come wearing Indian Army fatigues.

The survivors calmed down only after the security personnel assured them that they were Indian security forces.

The carnage has shaken the conscience of the locals as protests, condemnation, candlelight marches and a widespread mourning descended on the Valley as the news of brutal, gruesome and cowardly massacre of innocent people spread here.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah chaired a high level security review meeting in Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday night.

HM Shah is visiting the terror attack site today morning.

A massive anti-terrorist operation has been started in Pahalgam to hunt down the killers of innocent people.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi reached New Delhi after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Security in the entire J&K has been tightened in the wake of Tuesday’s attack, which is the worst ever terrorist attack after the Pulwama attack of 2019.

This is also the worst ever attack on tourists after separatist violence started here in 1990s.

