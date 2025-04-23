Kalki Koechlin would love to make a film about ‘ZNMD’ character Natasha

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Kalki Koechlin, who was loved for playing Natasha Arora in the 2011 blockbuster Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, said that she would love to make a film just about the character.

Asked if she agrees that the character Natasha Arora, who was emotionally sensitive and caring, was also controlling and insecure deserves a stand-alone movie, Kalki told IANS: “In terms of Natasha, I would love to make a film just about her. I wonder what would happen to her.”

Kalki believes that Natasha should focus on improving her mental health.

She added: “I think maybe she should work on her mental health a little bit and find someone who genuinely cares about her.”

Talking about the sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Kalki said: “I don't know if there's a part two of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ I haven't heard about it personally, and I haven't received a script or anything yet.

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” is a road comedy drama directed by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from Kalki, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and Katrina Kaif.

The film's story follows three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who reunite for a three-week road trip. They set off to Spain and meet Laila, who falls in love with Arjun and helps him overcome his compulsion to work. Kabir and his fiancee Natasha experience significant misunderstandings, while Imran wishes to meet his biological father, an artist.

Kalki was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age buddy drama film directed by Arjun Varain Singh, in his directorial debut. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media.

Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh and Rohan Gurbaxani appear in special roles.

