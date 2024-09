September 16 to 22: OTT Releases This Week!

Get ready for a thrilling week on OTT platforms, with over 16 movies and web series streaming from September 16 to 22.

Hotstar Releases

1. Unprisoned Season 2 (English Series) - September 16

2. Agatha: House of Harkness (English Series) - September 18

3. The Mystery of Moksha Island (Telugu Series) - September 20

4. The Judge from Hell (English Series) - September 21

Amazon Prime Releases

1. A Very Royal Scandal (English Series) - September 19

2. Thalaivettayamapalyam (Tamil Series) - September 20

Netflix Releases

1. Culinary Class Wars (Korean Series) - September 17

2. The Queen of Villains (Japanese Series) - September 19

3. His Three Daughters (English Movie) - September 20

4. Tangalan (Telugu Dubbed Movie) - September 20

5. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 (Hindi Reality Show) - September 21

Aha Releases

1. Hai On Kaadhal (Tamil Movie) - September 16

2. Tiragabadara Saami (Telugu Movie) - September 19

3. Marutinagar Subramaniam (Telugu Movie) - September 20

Jio Cinema Releases

1. Jo Tera Hai Wo Mera Hai (Hindi Movie) - September 20

2. The Penguin (English Series) - September 20

Theatrical Releases

Meanwhile, small films like 'Gorre Puranam', 'Manyam Dhirudu', and 'Hide and Seek' are set to hit theaters this week, ahead of the highly anticipated 'Devara' release next week

