Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari are Newly Married: See Beautiful Pics!

Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari got married. The couple took to Instagram to share their wedding news.

Siddharth and Aditi got married as per Hindu traditions at Wanaparthy temple in Mahabubnagar. The wedding was private with the attendance of family members and close relatives, friends of the couple.

Love birds Siddharth and Aditi got engaged recently. The couple recently spotted at Apple iphone 16 launch event and shared a picture with Apple CEO Tim Cook as well.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari met during the shooting for Maha Samudram. Cupid struck them while working for the film. Siddharth proposed Aditi Rao Hydari and the latter accepted his love and marriage proposal.

Finally it is a happy ending for the love couple.

