Marrying Within Caste? Scientist Highlights Genetic Health Risks

Hyderabad: A leading scientist has highlighted the potential genetic health risks associated with marrying within one’s own caste (endogamy), comparing them to the dangers of consanguineous marriages. Speaking at the Hyderabad Literary Festival, Dr. K. Thangaraj, a senior scientist at the CSIR–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), stated that nearly one-third of India’s population may be predisposed to recessive genetic disorders due to endogamous practices.

Genetic Disorders and Endogamy

Dr. Thangaraj explained that prolonged endogamy within various communities has led to an increased prevalence of specific genetic disorders. Recent research has identified affected populations in Andhra Pradesh and Madurai, with many more yet to be studied.

Recessive genetic disorders arise when an individual inherits two copies of a mutated gene—one from each parent. The scientist cited examples such as the Vaishya community in Andhra Pradesh, where individuals may suffer from severe reactions to muscle relaxants used in surgeries. Similarly, the Kaalaiv community near Madurai has been found to have a higher incidence of skin and cardiovascular abnormalities. He emphasized the importance of genetic screening in rural regions where such conditions may be more prevalent.

Tracing Indian Ancestry Through Genetics

Discussing India’s genetic history, Dr. Thangaraj detailed how the population originates from two major waves of migration from Africa. The first wave settled in the Andaman Islands and southern India, forming the ancestral South Indian population. The second wave, which arrived through the Middle East and Europe, contributed to the formation of the ancestral North Indian population.

Genetic studies indicate that these two ancestral groups intermingled between 2,000 and 4,000 years ago. Despite variations in physical traits like skin color, Dr. Thangaraj emphasized that Indians share a deeply interconnected genetic heritage.

As concerns over genetic health risks grow, experts stress the need for increased awareness and widespread genetic screening to mitigate the impact of inherited disorders in endogamous communities.