Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to Host 9 IPL 2025 Matches – Check Full List

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Cricket Stadium in Uppal is all set to host nine matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 18th edition of the IPL will begin on March 22, 2025, and the RGI Stadium will play an important role in the tournament.

The stadium, which can hold 35,000 spectators and has 59 corporate boxes, will host seven league matches and two additional games, including the qualifier and eliminator. The home team, SunRisers Hyderabad, will play their first match of the season against Rajasthan Royals at the Uppal Stadium on March 23, 2025.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President, Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao, shared that preparations for IPL 2025 are progressing quickly. The stadium is undergoing deep cleaning to ensure that the seating areas are spotless, and a clean and comfortable environment is created for all visitors. The washrooms and corporate boxes have been upgraded, improving comfort and luxury for attendees.

Jagan Mohan also mentioned that significant beautification work is being done across the stadium to give it a fresh, vibrant look. Additionally, a new hospitality lounge has been set up to provide an elite experience for special guests attending the matches. He assured that all renovation work will be completed before March 20, 2025, to make the venue ready for the tournament.

The HCA has also paid special attention to issues raised by fans and social media last year, particularly about the poor condition of the washrooms. This year, the HCA has renovated the washrooms, corporate boxes, canopies, lighting, seating areas, and common spaces. The goal is to ensure that fans have a much better experience during IPL matches and to make Hyderabad one of the top venues in the country for hosting IPL games.

In addition to these upgrades, the HCA has focused on improving the fan experience, especially in terms of ticket sales, food quality, and facilities. Jagan Mohan emphasized that ticket sales should be fully transparent, and that the quality of food sold at the stadium should be high and reasonably priced.

The HCA Apex Council members recently met with the management of SunRisers Hyderabad to review the IPL arrangements. During the meeting, Jagan Mohan stressed the importance of following the IPL Governing Council's rules to ensure that fans do not face any issues during the matches. He also addressed last year’s problems with the air conditioning and washrooms in the corporate boxes, making it clear that such issues should not happen again.

After the meeting, Jagan Mohan Rao, along with HCA Vice President Daljit Singh, Joint Secretary Basava Raju, Treasurer CJ Srinivas, and Councillor Sunil Kumar, visited the stadium to inspect the ongoing renovation work in the dressing rooms and corporate boxes. All efforts are being made to ensure the venue is ready for IPL 2025, offering a great experience for all attendees.