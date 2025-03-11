Samantha and Raj Nidimoru in Love? Couple Spotted Again Sparking Wedding Rumours

Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways with Naga Chaitanya, her relationship status continues to intrigue her fans and critics alike. As Samantha is more seen in Bollywood and a couple of web-serieses with director Raj Nidimoru, rumours are rife about the duo's relation.

The actress was once again linked to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru after the two were spotted together during a recent outing with friends. A picture from the gathering has gone viral on social media, reigniting rumors about their alleged relationship. Samantha looked radiant in a stylish green dress, while Raj kept it casual in a T-shirt and jeans.

This is not the first time the duo has been the subject of dating rumors. Earlier, their shared interest in pickleball led to speculation after they were seen playing together. Their latest public appearance has only added fuel to the fire.

Samantha and Raj first crossed paths while working on The Family Man 2, where she played a pivotal role. Reports suggest they may be collaborating on another project, but neither of them has addressed the swirling rumors.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if there’s any truth to these speculations or if it’s just another case of social media buzz.