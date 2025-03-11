PM MITRA Park scheme: Way paved for Rs 18,500 crore investment in textiles sector

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The government has signed or received investments to the tune of Rs 18,500 crore as part of the proposals that have been received under the PM MITRA Park scheme which aims to boost production, employment and exports in the textiles sector, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

With a view to develop integrated large scale and modern industrial infrastructure facility for entire value-chain of the textile industry, the Centre has approved setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks in Greenfield/Brownfield sites with scheme outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for the period 2021-22 to 2027-28.

The government finalised seven sites -- Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalaburagi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) and Maharashtra (Amravati) -- for setting up PM MITRA Parks.

Once completed, it is expected that each PM MITRA Park will attract about Rs 10,000 crore investment and generate about 3 lakh (both direct and indirect) employment opportunities, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said in a written reply in the Parliament.

Other initiatives being implemented to promote growth and development of the textile sector include the Scheme for Integrated Textile Park (SITP), Integrated Processing Development Scheme (IPDS), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), SAMARTH – Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector ATUFS, Silk Samagra-2, National Handloom Development Program (NHDP) and National Handicraft Development Program (NHDP), the minister said.

Besides, the government is administering the National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme to promote the handloom sector and for welfare and benefit of handloom workers across the country.

Under the schemes, financial assistance is provided to eligible handloom agencies/workers for raw materials, procurement of upgraded looms & accessories, solar lighting units, construction of work sheds, product diversification & design innovation, technical and common infrastructure, marketing of handloom products in domestic and overseas markets, concessional loans under weavers’ MUDRA scheme and various social security benefits, the minister added.

